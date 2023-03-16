Listen Live

Gen Z Drivers Say This Gesture Is A Bigger Insult Than Flipping The Bird

Oh really? Have you ever been mooned?

By Kool Viral

Gen Z drivers say that if you want to show your disapproval at another driver-give them a thumbs-down gesture.

It’s much more impactful than giving the middle figure!

Giving The Middle Finger Is A ‘God-Given’ Right, Says Quebec Judge

While the thumbs-up emoji was recently placed on the chopping block by younger members of the workforce for its “rude” and “hostile” undertones, Gen Z and young millennials are going all in on its polar opposite.

Cancel Culture Has Officially Come For Emojis

Twenty- and 30-somethings insist that a flash of the downward-facing digit is a more “hurtful” form of roadway retribution than flipping the bird. On TikTok, the hashtag #ThumbsDown has more than 16 million views.

