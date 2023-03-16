Gen Z Drivers Say This Gesture Is A Bigger Insult Than Flipping The Bird
Oh really? Have you ever been mooned?
Gen Z drivers say that if you want to show your disapproval at another driver-give them a thumbs-down gesture.
It’s much more impactful than giving the middle figure!
While the thumbs-up emoji was recently placed on the chopping block by younger members of the workforce for its “rude” and “hostile” undertones, Gen Z and young millennials are going all in on its polar opposite.
Twenty- and 30-somethings insist that a flash of the downward-facing digit is a more “hurtful” form of roadway retribution than flipping the bird. On TikTok, the hashtag #ThumbsDown has more than 16 million views.