Giving The Middle Finger Is A ‘God-Given’ Right, Says Quebec Judge

A man from the Montreal area was recently acquitted of criminal harassment and uttering threats after a judge in Quebec said that flipping someone off is a right that belongs to all Canadians!

The judge determined that the man’s arrest was unfounded and stated that it is not a crime to give someone the middle finger.

The man acquitted had a long-standing feud with a neighbour, the two got into a verbal argument across the street from each other before the bird was flipped.

The incident was the culmination of a series of interactions between the two men and members of their families. The other neighbour claimed those interactions amounted to months of harassment, but the judge found them to be innocent behaviour.

“Flipping the proverbial bird is a God-given, Charter-enshrined right that belongs to every red-blooded Canadian. It may not be civil, it may not be polite, it may not be gentlemanly. Nevertheless, it does not trigger criminal liability,” said the judge in a written ruling.

A POEM!

“Roses are red, violets are blue, I have five fingers, and the middle one is for you.”