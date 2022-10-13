Cancel Culture Has Officially Come For Emojis
Stop it! The older generations didn't want emojis in the first place!
Gen Zers are calling out the popular thumbs-up emoji for being “rude” and “hostile,” even saying they feel attacked whenever they see it used in a workplace text!
According to a conversation on Reddit, Gen Zs find the thumbs-up emoji passive-aggressive.
The older generations are having a hard time understanding this as a thumbs-up has always represented a sign of positivity!
When people used to give a real “thumbs-up” using their hand- it meant ‘Go job’ or ‘well-done.’
Gen Zs say that the “thumbs-up” emoji comes across as dismissive, especially in a work environment!
Several Reddit users agreed with the decision to cancel the emoji, saying that using it in a work environment makes the team members “unaccommodating” and seem “unfriendly.”
The official list of “cancelled” emoji includes:
- Thumbs-up 👍
- Red heart ❤️
- “OK” hand 👌
- Checkmark ✅
- Poo 💩
- Loud crying face 😭
- Monkey covering eyes 🙈
- Clapping hands 👏
- Lipstick kiss mark 💋
- Grimacing face 😬