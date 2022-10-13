Listen Live

Cancel Culture Has Officially Come For Emojis

Stop it! The older generations didn't want emojis in the first place!

By Kool Mornings

Gen Zers are calling out the popular thumbs-up emoji for being “rude” and “hostile,” even saying they feel attacked whenever they see it used in a workplace text!

According to a conversation on Reddit, Gen Zs find the thumbs-up emoji passive-aggressive.

The older generations are having a hard time understanding this as a thumbs-up has always represented a sign of positivity!

14% OF GEN Z’ERS USE MORE THAN 100 EMOJIS A DAY

When people used to give a real “thumbs-up” using their hand- it meant ‘Go job’ or ‘well-done.’

Gen Zs say that the “thumbs-up” emoji comes across as dismissive, especially in a work environment!

Several Reddit users agreed with the decision to cancel the emoji, saying that using it in a work environment makes the team members “unaccommodating” and seem “unfriendly.”

The official list of “cancelled” emoji includes:

  1. Thumbs-up 👍
  2. Red heart ❤️
  3. “OK” hand 👌
  4. Checkmark ✅
  5. Poo 💩
  6. Loud crying face 😭
  7. Monkey covering eyes 🙈
  8. Clapping hands 👏
  9. Lipstick kiss mark 💋
  10. Grimacing face 😬

Related posts

Why It’s Harder To Sleep During A Cold Snap!

Little Things Can Go A Long Way!

Men Can Be Allergic To Their Own “Happy Ending”