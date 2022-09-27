14% OF GEN Z’ERS USE MORE THAN 100 EMOJIS A DAY

You probably know at least one person who exclusively comments in EMOJIS online, for better or worse. In a recent study by Adobe, 91% of people say emojis make it easier for them to express themselves.

More than half of messages from Gen Z’ers or Millennials include at least one emoji.

And Gen Z’ers estimate that 41% of their messages are only emojis. 14% of Gen Z’ers say they average more than 100 emojis a day. That declines for older adults. Only 2% of Boomers are that prolific.

But emojis can complicate communication too. More than 70% of Gen Z and Millennials say they’ve received an emoji that did not match the emotion a person was trying to convey.

And about two-thirds of Gen Z and Millennials admit that they’ve used emojis differently than their intended meanings.