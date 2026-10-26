Dove is Releasing A Perfume That Smells Like Its Famous Beauty Bar

If you've ever wished you could walk around all day smelling like you just stepped out of the shower, Dove has heard you.

The brand is releasing a limited-edition fragrance inspired by the scent of its iconic Original Beauty Bar, giving fans a way to smell like Dove without carrying an actual bar around in their purse.

And according to the company, people have been asking for this for YEARS.

The fragrance is designed to recreate that familiar clean, creamy Dove scent that's been around since the Original Beauty Bar launched in 1957.

One early reviewer described the fragrance as smelling like “floating around as an angel” while surrounded by an incredibly fluffy cloud.

Which is quite the description for something the rest of us would probably summarize as “You smell like you just had a shower.”

The new Dove fragrance goes on sale Tuesday at noon Eastern, but it's only being offered for a limited time.

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And Dove has worked a little history into the price.

A bottle will cost $19.57 US, a nod to 1957, the year the Original Beauty Bar debuted.

There's also a waitlist available through Dove's fragrance website ahead of the release, although it's unclear whether signing up will improve your chances of getting a bottle.

The launch arrives at a time when fragrances seem to be getting increasingly complicated. We're used to perfumes promising mysterious combinations of sandalwood, amber, vanilla, bergamot and some rare flower that apparently only blooms for six minutes every third Tuesday in Italy.

Dove's pitch is considerably simpler: You know that soap smell you like?

Here it is in a bottle.

Sorry, Dove.

Beauty Bar smell.