The Most Trusted Brands by Generation (Spoiler: Gen Z Really Trusts Dish Soap)

A new report has dropped on the most trusted brands in North America, and it covers everything from dish soap to delivery services. They looked at thousands of names — groceries, gadgets, entertainment, and even household go-tos — to find out which brands each generation swears by.

And as it turns out, your go-to toothpaste or favourite snack might say more about your age than your taste.

Gen Z (Born 1997–2012): The Streaming, Croc-Wearing Generation

#1 Trusted Brand: YouTube

Followed by: Band-Aid, Dawn Dish Soap (yes, really), Costco, and Google

Also in their trust circle:

Nike, Netflix, Ben & Jerry’s, PlayStation, Nintendo, Spotify, Gatorade

Bonus round: Brands Gen Z loves more than anyone else:

TikTok (obviously), Duolingo (the owl’s doing something right), Life360, Twitch, Crocs (they walk among us), and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty (a flawless choice, tbh)

RELATED: Is Small Talk Dead? Why Millennials and Gen Z Are Struggling in the Office

Millennials (Born 1981–1996): The Google-Dependent Overthinkers

#1 Trusted Brand: Google

Followed by: PayPal, YouTube, Dawn Dish Soap, and… the postal service? (OK, sure)

Other trusted faves:

Visa, Hershey’s, Dove, Lysol, Lego, Tide, and The Weather Channel (because we love planning for rain that never comes)

Millennials trust more than other generations:

Bitcoin (regrettably), Red Bull, 5-Hour Energy (we are exhausted), Fortnite, and Durex (hey, we’re practical)

Gen X (Born 1965–1980): The Dish Soap Devotees

#1 Trusted Brand: Dawn Dish Soap (clean counters = clear minds)

Followed by: Oral-B, Hershey’s, Band-Aid, and Duracell (because you always need more batteries)

Other beloved staples:

Heinz Ketchup, Clorox, Tylenol, Home Depot, Betty Crocker, and M&Ms

Extra Gen X trust:

Campbell’s Soup (comfort food forever), Speed Stick, Banquet Frozen Meals, Sheba Cat Food (for your high-maintenance fur child), Stanley Steemer, and Yahoo (still hanging in there!)

Boomers (Born 1946–1964): The Brand Loyalists

#1 Trusted Brand: Kleenex

Followed by: Dawn Dish Soap (again!), UPS, Tylenol, and Band-Aid

Also high on the list:

Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Colgate, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Bounty, and Hefty (because those trash bags aren’t going to take themselves out)

Boomers trust more than anyone else:

Procter & Gamble (classic), La-Z-Boy (peak comfort), Consumer Reports (the original Yelp), CorningWare (retro and reliable), and Bayer Aspirin (a household staple since forever)

What Does This All Mean

Dawn Dish Soap is the true generational bridge — uniting Boomers, Gen X, and even Gen Z in a soapy alliance.

Meanwhile, Gen Z is out here trusting TikTok, Millennials are fueling up on energy drinks and cryptocurrencies, Gen X is chilling with cat food and Campbell’s, and Boomers? Well, they just want soft tissues, aspirin, and a recliner with cup holders.

Honestly? Respect.