Is Small Talk Dead? Why Millennials and Gen Z Are Struggling in the Office

It’s official—small talk in the office is on life support. Thanks to hybrid work and the rise of digital communication, younger workers are opting for a quick message on Teams or WhatsApp over striking up a conversation in the kitchen or elevator. And honestly? It makes sense.

Why Small Talk Feels Awkward for Younger Workers

A recent poll of 2,000 employed adults revealed that 74 percent find it tough to make light conversation with co-workers face to face.

Nearly half admit they’ll message colleagues—even if they’re sitting just a few desks away—because it’s more convenient.

For younger workers, especially Gen Z, this preference for online communication is even more pronounced. A whopping 40 percent of Gen Z respondents said they feel more comfortable chatting digitally than in person, compared to 33 percent of Millennials and just 24 percent of Gen X.

Why the hesitation? For many, small talk feels like learning a new language. With remote and hybrid work becoming the norm, daily practice in casual office interactions has taken a backseat. 28 percent of respondents said they actively avoid the office kitchen to dodge potential conversations.

The Case for Keeping It IRL

Here’s the twist: even though many dread small talk, research shows it’s good for you. About 38 percent of respondents said face-to-face chats positively impact their mood and well-being. A quick chat by the coffee machine can spark feelings of relaxation, happiness, and confidence.

What’s more, 51 percent believe that small talk improves communication, 49 percent say it leads to a happier workforce, and 48 percent credit it with boosting company morale.

How to Relearn the Lost Art

While it may feel awkward at first, small talk is worth giving a shot. Think of it as a skill that gets easier with practice—like riding a bike or mastering Wordle (on hard mode, of course). Start with easy, low-stakes questions like, “How’s your day going?” or “Have you seen the new season of The White Lotus?”

Small talk might never replace a well-timed meme on Slack, but it does bring a sense of connection and community that no emoji can replicate. So next time you’re near the office kitchen, maybe skip the WhatsApp message and say hello instead.

Who knows? You might just brighten someone’s day—yours included.