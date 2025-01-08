Gen Z's Phone Anxiety: How a College Course is Helping Them Overcome Their Fears

Let’s be honest: Gen Z has been known for their sharp wit, love of memes, and their ability to master TikTok trends in record time. But when it comes to something as simple as making or receiving a phone call? They freeze up.

Whether it’s the fear of saying the wrong thing or the sheer anxiety of talking to someone on the other end of the line, phone calls have become a source of stress for many young adults. This growing issue has even earned its name: telephonophobia.

The Rise of Phone Anxiety Among Gen Z

In a world where texting and social media have become the go-to communication tools, it’s no surprise that picking up the phone feels like an insurmountable challenge.

According to Liz Baxter, a careers advisor at Nottingham College, “Phone anxiety” is something students face regularly. She explains that many young people “simply don’t have the confidence” to use the telephone.

This anxiety is more than just a slight discomfort. It comes with physical and emotional symptoms, such as increased heart rate, nausea, dizziness, and an overwhelming sense of dread before, during, and after the call.

The worry about saying the wrong thing or being judged is a big part of it, and it often leads to avoiding phone calls altogether.

A College Course That Tackles the Issue

But, not all hope is lost. Nottingham College in the UK is stepping in with a creative solution. They’ve introduced coaching sessions aimed at boosting phone confidence and etiquette. In this course, students engage in role-playing activities that mimic real-life phone scenarios, like answering questions during a job interview or having a difficult conversation.

The goal is simple: to help students conquer their fear of phone calls and learn how to handle them with poise. It’s the kind of hands-on experience that can go a long way when it comes to career development and personal growth.

Why Is Gen Z So Anxious About Phone Calls?

While some of this anxiety might seem trivial to older generations, it’s rooted in a larger issue: social anxiety. Research has shown that the fear of phone calls is often tied to a fear of judgment or humiliation.

Unlike face-to-face conversations, phone calls strip away non-verbal cues, leaving Gen Zers to overthink every word they say.

For many in this generation, it’s simply easier to communicate through text or on platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. These digital conversations allow for more control over what’s said and when it’s said—perfect for those who get stressed out over the unpredictable nature of voice calls.

The Future of Communication

This shift away from phone calls is more than just a quirk; it’s a cultural shift. The trend has even impacted personal relationships, with Gen Z opting to break up with partners via text rather than facing the discomfort of a phone call. So, what does the future hold? Will we see an entire generation opting out of phone calls altogether?

Nottingham College is hoping that with enough practice, Gen Z will become more comfortable with this “old-school” mode of communication. And who knows? Maybe, one day, the phone call will be cool again—just in time for Gen Z to answer it.