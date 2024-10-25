Brand New Generation Begins in 2025: Welcome to Gen Beta!

If you're expecting a baby in the new year, congratulations – your little one will be part of an exciting new generation! With 2025 just around the corner, it marks the beginning of Generation Beta, following the 2010–2024 Gen Alpha cohort.

Gen Beta babies will develop unique traits, interests, and trends like every generation before them. And, just like previous generations, they’re already inspiring new name trends.

Names for Gen Beta: The Influence of 2024’s Big Events

BabyCenter has released a report revealing the names expected to make waves in 2025 and beyond, many of which are inspired by the unforgettable events of 2024. For instance, the rare Total Solar Eclipse has parents considering celestial names like Eclipse, Sol, and Orion for their little stars.

The Paris Olympics left an imprint, too. The allure of French culture is reflected in the rising popularity of French names in the U.S., with Raphael, Louis, and Louise quickly climbing the charts. More unique French names like Beaux, Remi, Gustavo, Elodie, Arlette, and Jolie are also making a splash among soon-to-be parents.

Gen Alpha’s Parting Favourites: 2024’s Most Popular Names

For Gen Alpha's final year in 2024, BabyCenter is highlighting the top names that have made their mark. Olivia took the top spot for girls, followed by Amelia, Emma, Sophia, and Charlotte. In a surprising twist, Sarah—a classic name with over 60 years in the top 100—has dropped out of the limelight, ranking at 108.

On the boys' side, Noah holds steady as the most popular name, with Liam, Oliver, Elijah, and Mateo close behind.

What’s Next for Generation Beta?

Every generation grows up in a world uniquely their own, and Gen Beta babies will be no different. They’ll grow alongside evolving technology, changing global dynamics, and, of course, with their own unique names that we’ll no doubt recognize as hallmarks of the next era.

Welcome to the world, Gen Beta! Here’s to the names, trends, and adventures you’ll bring.