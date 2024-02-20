Baby Names At Risk of Extinctions In 2024

A list of soon-to-be extinct monikers has revealed that Peggy, Kiera, Nelson, and Buddy are on the decline, with a number of formerly trendy names now classed as ‘endangered’.

Experts from BabyCentre studied the most popular baby names for the last 20 years, comparing past results with those from babies born in 2022 and 2023.

In the space of 12 months, names that were once top choices are now being classed as ‘endangered.’

Taking the number one spot for the most ‘endangered’ boys’ names for 2024 is Keanu, while for girls it seems Flo – a shortened spelling of Florence – has dropped in use most.

Traditional names associated with the baby boomer generation are also at risk – from Leroy and Preston for boys to Peggy and Anita for girls – as well as quirky names such as Tiger and Buddy which have fallen out of favour in recent years.

Top endangered boys’ names for 2024

Keanu Ryder Leroy Younes Aydan Griff Bowen Bruno Jameson Moses Nelson Preston Tiger Buddy Hanse Luigi Matthias Miller Raffy Roscoe

Top endangered girls’ names for 2024