Dress For Success Fundraiser!

Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie is hosting a fundraiser at Chapters on June 26th, 2019. Come buy a book or two (or a candle, or a pillow, or a mug!) and tell the cashier you’d like your proceeds put towards us; it doesn’t cost you anything extra to participate. We will have an info table at the front of the store from 5pm-9pm so please stop by and say hello. Events like this are very important to us, not only to continue engaging with the community and increasing awareness about what we do, but also to raise much-needed funds for our unique, vital programs. Visit Chapters on Wednesday June 26th to support us as we continue to work hard to economically empower women in Barrie, Orillia, and beyond!

We hope to see you there!