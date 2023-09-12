DRIVERS KEPT PULLING OVER TO LET A WOMAN PASS, AND SHE DIDN’T KNOW WHY

Wouldn’t it be great if you could part traffic like the Red Sea and get to work in half the time? Well, it was happening to a woman in Utah, and she didn’t know why.

A lady in Salt Lake City was driving around in a black Dodge Charger that she recently bought used, apparently. And people in front of her kept pulling over and letting her pass.

She had no idea why until she saw a photo released by Salt Lake City POLICE last Wednesday.

It turned out the car was modified, so the fog lights could flash any colour you wanted. And whoever owned the car before she had them set to RED AND BLUE. So it looked like an unmarked cop car.

She could have faced charges for impersonating an officer. But she turned herself in, and cops determined it really was an innocent mistake. She’s already had the lights removed. It was an innocent mistake!