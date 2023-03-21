Experience Regina Apologizes After Criticism Over New Slogan

Slogans such as ‘Show us your Regina’ and ‘The city that rhymes with fun’ received criticism on social media. (I can’t imagine why?)

Tourism Regina has apologized for slogans that they came up with as part of a rebranding campaign.

The city of Regina in Saskatchewan was looking to boost tourism by coming up with new slogans that they got wrong.

The two slogans that the city is now apologizing for -“Show us your Regina” and “The city that rhymes with fun” — received a lot of criticism online after the relaunch.

The city put out a statement on social…”It was clear that we fell short of what is expected from our amazing community with some slogans that we used.”

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters is expected to speak about the rebrand and subsequent apology at the city council on Wednesday.