Fast Walkers Might Live Longer… So Pick Up the Pace! 🚶‍♀️

Are you a fast walker or one of those people who stroll through Costco like you've got absolutely nowhere to be?

Because, according to a study, FAST WALKERS MIGHT ACTUALLY LIVE LONGER!

Researchers followed more than 4,000 older adults for 12 years and found that people who walked faster had a lower risk of dying during the study.

And apparently, your walking speed says a lot about your overall health!

One physical therapist even calls it the "sixth vital sign", because walking quickly requires your heart, lungs, muscles, balance and brain to all work together.

RELATED: Scientists Discover Humans Prefer Walking in Circles... But Nobody Knows Why

Now, before you start power-walking through Walmart like you're training for the Olympics, there's a catch.

Researchers say this doesn't necessarily mean walking faster will make you live longer. It could simply mean healthier people tend to walk faster.

But I'm taking NO chances!

From now on, I'm walking everywhere like I've just heard someone yell, "THE BACKSTREET BOYS TICKETS ARE FREE!"

And if walking fast really is the secret to living longer, every mom who's ever dragged two kids through a grocery store while desperately needing to pee should live to be 150!