5:30pm-9pm

Experience Sainte-Marie Among the Hurons spectacular “First Light” Event evenings November 21-23, November 28-30 & December 5-7, as we illuminate the famous historic site with over 5,000 candles. Recognized by Festivals and Events Ontario as one of Ontario’s “Top 100” Events, “First Light” creates a wonderful holiday ambience, featuring hands-on activities for children, seasonal and folk music, Indigenous performances, craft & food vendors and much more.

Visit hhp.on.ca for more details