Flamingo Dads Hatch an Egg-citing New Arrival at the Zoo

Move over, penguins—there’s a new pair of same-sex animal parents stealing the spotlight! In a heartwarming twist, a zoo in England recently celebrated the arrival of a fluffy little chicklet, hatched by none other than two male Chilean flamingos, Arthur and Curtis.

A Feathered Family

Though Arthur and Curtis didn’t biologically produce the chick, they’ve become proud parents after adopting an egg that had been abandoned by another flamingo pair. According to the zoo’s curator, this isn’t uncommon behaviour among flamingos. “These two male flamingos were likely very keen to nest but could not attract a female partner, so the same urge to nest brought them together,” the curator explained.

In the wild world of flamingos, it’s typical for both parents to take turns incubating their egg, which usually hatches after about 28 days. The new chick, now under the watchful eyes of Arthur and Curtis, is still a little grey fluffball but will eventually turn that iconic pink as it grows.

A New Addition to the Flamingo Flock

This adorable story highlights the diverse ways love and family can manifest in nature. Arthur and Curtis are proof that parenting isn’t just about biology—it’s about care, dedication, and the willingness to build a home together, no matter how unconventional it might seem.