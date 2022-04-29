WILL THESE FUTURISTIC THINGS EVENTUALLY CATCH ON OR FIZZLE OUT?

Someone polled 1,000 Americans and asked if they think different “emerging technologies” will eventually catch on and become widespread. Here are ten of them, and what people said . . .

1. 3-D printing? Meaning most people will have one, and just print products at home. 82% of us think it’ll happen.

2. Virtual reality? 70% said yes. And 60% think augmented reality will take off too. But only 43% think the Metaverse will be big someday.

3. Artificial intelligence is a big part of your everyday life? 69% said yes.

4. Artificial organ transplants? 68% said yes.

5. Self-driving cars? Only 66% think they’ll be the norm.

6. Gene-editing technology? 62% said yes.

7. Lab-grown meat? 51%.

8. Cryptocurrency? 50% think it’s in for a boom. But only 39% think NFTs will survive.

9. Brain implants that work alongside computers? 50% said yes.

10. Normal people going to space? 44% think it’ll be common someday.