SEVEN NEW EMOJIS ARE ON THE WAY, INCLUDING “FACE WITH BAGS UNDER EYES”

Seven new emojis could be on the way, and you’ll never use six of them. But you might use the other one every single day.

A group called the Unicode Consortium decides which new emojis are considered each year. And the most useful one from their latest batch is “Face with Bags Under Eyes.” Like, I’m so exhausted I can’t even type the words.

There’s already a yawning emoji, so they could decide it’s redundant. But if it’s approved, it would hit Apple and Android devices this fall, or by early 2025.

The other six are Fingerprint, leafless tree, harp, shovel, a splatter mark, and a “root vegetable” emoji that’s either a beet or a turnip.

There’s technically an eighth they’re considering: The flag of a tiny island in the English Channel called Sark, but no one uses the flag emojis, so who cares?

(Here are the seven emojis. The latest batch added last year included two head-shaking emojis, a lime, a mushroom, and a broken chain.)