GHOST TOURS

Wednesdays & Saturdays, from July 3 to August 28, 2019

Arrival 8:30pm

Tours start at 9:00pm

Stories of misfortune and eerie tales of things unexplained. Lantern light illuminates the historic site, while you tour with guides through the historic buildings at night.

Admission is: $10 per person (plus HST).

Please note that this event is primarily outdoors with visitors walking throughout the historic site.

The tour goes even in rain.

Please arrive 15 minutes before the start time of the tour.

Service animals ONLY.

Recommended for ages 10 and up.

Please NOTE: This is strictly a ghost tour and not a historic site tour. We are not planning on scaring you. We tell stories about unusual happenings associated with the historic site. We keep our Pumpkinferno & the Terror Zone for all the screams in the fall.

“Call up the Spirits” Dinner and Ghost Tour package available $22.95 per person + tax. SUPER PASS HOLDERS, please have your pass with you, if you take advantage of this dinner package. Your cost is $17.95 + tax. Please call Captain Roberts’ Table Restaurant direct, to reserve 705-549-0713.