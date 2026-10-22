A Glee Reboot is Officially Happening with Some of The OG Cast

Gleeks, you may want to dig your slushie cups out of storage. Glee is officially coming back.

More than a decade after the musical comedy ended its original run, a Glee reboot has officially been confirmed, and it appears some familiar faces could be returning to McKinley High.

The show's official Instagram account announced the news Wednesday with an image reading, “It's official, Glee is returning,” along with the caption, “Currently gleeking out!”

Disney+ and Hulu were both tagged as collaborators on the announcement, signalling where fans can expect to eventually see the new series.

The original Glee aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015, following the students of the New Directions show choir at the fictional William McKinley High School. While the show delivered plenty of over-the-top musical performances and high school drama, it also tackled subjects including sexuality, identity, bullying, and relationships.

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And it became a genuine pop culture phenomenon.

The music alone was enormous. During the show's original run, Glee landed 207 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, as its cast transformed everything from current pop hits to classic rock songs into show-choir performances.

The series also became particularly significant for LGBTQ+ representation on mainstream television. Its characters and storylines helped introduce conversations about sexuality and identity to a massive prime-time audience, while its larger message of outsiders finding somewhere they belonged connected with millions of viewers.

Of course, any Glee return will also carry some sadness. Three members of the original cast, Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera and Mark Salling, have died since the show originally aired, meaning a complete cast reunion isn't possible.

However, several original stars have already hinted they could be involved in the new project.

According to Variety, Lea Michele is expected to return as Rachel Berry, the ambitious Broadway-obsessed character who helped launch Michele to international fame.

Exactly what the reboot will look like, how many original characters will return and whether we'll be following a brand-new generation of McKinley High students hasn't been fully revealed yet.