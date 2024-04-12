There’s A Melrose Place Reboot Coming Starring Heather Locklear…

According to Dateline, three popular Melrose Place original cast members, Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga, are reuniting for a follow-up to the 1990s staple. A Melrose Place reboot is in development at CBS Studios and is currently being shopped to networks and streamers…

According to showwriters, the new Melrose Place picks up years after the original series…

In the new installment, when one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honour the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets… throwing our characters into chaotic drama that’s reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective.

Melrose Place was a spin-off of Beverly Hills 90210. The offshoot, which aired for seven seasons from 1992-99, followed the lives of a group of young adults living in an apartment complex on Melrose Place in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles.