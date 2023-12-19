A Wednesday Spin-Off in The Works From Netflix

The move comes as the series is gearing up for production on its highly-anticipated second season.

With the success of Wednesday, Netflix is looking to expand the universe with a spin-off about “Uncle Fester.” Nothing is set in stone according to reports, but the streamer is excited about expanding on The Addams Family franchise…

“Wednesday,” which debuted on Netflix in November 2022 and hails from MGM Television and director-executive producer Tim Burton, stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character as she attends Nevermore Academy and attempts to hone her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very much dreaded peer-to-peer relationships.

Shortly after premiering, the Tim Burton-directed limited series set a record for Netflix’s most-viewed English-language TV title in a single week, notching 341.2 million hours viewed.