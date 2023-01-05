Listen Live

Wednesday, Is A Monster Hit For Netflix!

By Dirt/Divas

Netflix has yet to officially order a second season of the series of Wednesday – despite the huge success of the first season – but the streaming giant may not have first dibs on any future episodes of the comedy-horror.

The eight-part series has surpassed Stranger Things to score the most viewing time in a single week for an English-language series on Netflix.

Chris Rock’s Netflix Special Is Coming At A Perfect Time!

Despite the staggering success of the show, which saw Tim Burton act as an executive producer and direct several episodes, Netflix hasn’t officially renewed the series for a second outing.

Because it may not be able to. Wednesday is an MGM production which owns Amazon’s streaming platform.  So Netflix will have to strike a deal with Amazon to keep the hit show on its platform. 

