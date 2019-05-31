Glow in the Dark Walk for Lupus Ontario

Lupus “Glow in the Dark” Walk May 31st 7:30pm

Details:

TYPE: Glow in the Dark EVENT | PACE: Conversational & Dance [2 to 3 mph] | TERRAIN: Mostly sidewalk, boardwalk (wooden planks) | DISTANCE: Approx. 4.5 km

Schedule & Meeting Location:

Registration is at 7:30 pm, in front of the SouthShore Park facilities across from the Go Station. Address : 205 Lakeshore drive . The walk starts no later than 8:30 pm to catch the sunset around 9pm and Glow on the 2nd half of the walk on the way back. We should be done walking no later than 10:00 pm. You can of course leave early if you need to.

Walk Description:

Summer Sunset/Glow in the Dark Walk! Join us as we light up Kempenfelt Bay after dark with glow sticks & Motown & 80’s music and be ready for dance breaks as we walk around the park. ***Bring your neon clothes, flashing items and best dance moves, we’ll provide the music & glow sticks!

This walk is family & dog-friendly, so bring your kids & furry friends. Please be mindful that we will be walking after dark. Flashlights & headlamps are helpful for night-walking safety, and groups that stick together glow together!

Walking Movement Leaders:

Heidi Nielsen & Heather Knoll are the walk leaders. Heidi has been certified as a leader through Walk2Connect who supports our community of Walking. We are seasoned walk leaders, and can’t wait to get our groove on with you!

www.walkforlupusontario.org

www.walk2connect.com

Registration & Donations:

Please help us raise money for research so we can cure and stop this disease. Individual donations, team donations and Business Sponsor donations would be fantastic.

Please register and fill out the Waiver on the first page. If you have challenges, call or text Heidi @ 647-202-0898 for the fastest response. You can also email heidinielsen40@gmail.com with the Subject line: Barrie Lupus Glow in the Dark Walk.

Here is the link to Register and Donate, www.walkforlupusontario.org

Trip Notes:

– Accessibility: If you’re on a stroller or wheelchair, keep in mind the sidewalks are

cracked and bumpy.

– Parking: Parking along Lakeshore Drive and at the Southshore Centre is 24/7 paid

parking at a rate of $3.00 per hour, for anyone who does not have a City of Barrie

resident parking pass. :

– Wear/Bring: Comfortable shoes, socks & clothing (pref. non-cotton for moisture

control!) and an umbrella as we go rain or shine. You may also want to bring a

flashlight or headlamp for improved safety. ***Bring your neon clothes, flashing

items

– Dogs: Please bring your well-behaved dogs on this walk! Short, non-retractable

leashes only,

along with your dog bags to clean up after your dog.

– Restrooms: Please plan to use restroom beforehand to make sure you’re

comfortable for the walk. We move casually throughout the park and cannot

guarantee breaks for restrooms on the route.

– Cancellation Policy: We only cancel in extreme weather conditions on our path, such

as ice, hail, or lightning.

