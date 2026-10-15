FORE! YOU CAN SOON WHACK GOLF BALLS FROM THE 500 LEVEL AT THE ROGERS CENTRE

Apparently somebody looked at the Rogers Centre during the Blue Jays’ off-season and thought, “You know what this place needs? People launching golf balls from the 500 level.”

And frankly, I support this chaos.

This January, Toronto’s Rogers Centre is temporarily turning into a massive golf experience where you can tee off from the stadium’s upper decks and aim for greens set up on the field below.

It’s called Upper Deck Golf, and it’s coming to Toronto from January 20 to 24, marking the first time the experience has been held in Canada.

Anyone who's ever wanted to hit a ball over the Rogers Centre outfield wall will get a chance this winter. Just not playing the sport you're probably thinking of ⚾️❌⛳️✅



Here’s how you can get tickets 👉 https://t.co/8rXgvnXbme pic.twitter.com/qEyIUgvKz1 — Offside (@offsideCAN) October 14, 2026

https://x.com/offsideCAN/status/2110447490361176499

Upper Deck Golf has also brought the concept to famous ballparks including Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field and Fenway Park.

But Toronto gets something special:

The opportunity to stand five storeys above a baseball field holding a golf club and thinking, “Surely they’ve done the math.”

RELATED: Golfing Terms Fans Aren’t Sure Of

HOW DOES THIS WORK?

This isn’t just a bucket of balls and 90 minutes of screaming “FORE!”

Golfers play a nine-hole round lasting about 90 minutes, with tee boxes located throughout the stadium’s 200 through 500 levels.

You’ll be aiming at greens positioned on the actual field below. Which sounds amazing until you remember how badly you normally slice a golf ball.

Somebody warn the CN Tower.

Standard tee times will cost $125 per golfer, with a minimum of two players when booking.

The experience is open to golfers 12 and older, although anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Food and drinks will also be available before and after your round, which feels backwards.

If you want me hitting a golf ball from the 500 level, I feel like the drinks should probably come first.

There will also be private booking options for groups of 50 or more.

Blue Jays Season Ticket Members and Quarter Season Ticket Members get access to a special presale beginning October 26, and fans can sign up now for early booking access.

So basically, this winter you can go to the Rogers Centre, spend $125, climb to the upper deck and absolutely launch one into the abyss.

And somewhere below, there will presumably be one employee whose entire job is saying:

“Ma’am... that wasn’t even remotely close to the green.”

Finally, a winter sport for those of us who enjoy golf but prefer it with heated seats, stadium snacks and significantly more opportunities for public humiliation.