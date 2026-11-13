Grey Cup Weekend Is Here! Football, Country Music and a Whole Lot of Canadian Fun!

Canada's biggest football party is taking over Calgary this weekend, and even if you're not a football fan, the entertainment lineup might be enough to get you watching!

The 113th Grey Cup happens Sunday, November 15, at McMahon Stadium, with the Montreal Alouettes taking on the Edmonton Elks. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Eastern, and you can catch the action on TSN, CTV and Crave. the Canadian Football League+1

And the musical entertainment is pretty impressive!

Riley Green headlines the halftime show! The country star is known for hits including Worst Way and There Was This Girl.

headlines the halftime show! The country star is known for hits including Worst Way and There Was This Girl. Sarah McLachlan will sing the national anthem.

will sing the national anthem. Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor of Blue Rodeo will perform before the game.

of Blue Rodeo will perform before the game. James Barker Band, our Ontario boys, will get the crowd fired up during the kickoff show. To Do Canada+1

And the party isn't just happening on Sunday!

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Calgary's Grey Cup Festival features concerts, rodeos, pancake breakfasts, family activities and even drone shows!

The weekend entertainment also includes Alan Doyle, The Strumbellas, Jade Eagleson and The Trews, with organizers expecting more than 350,000 festival attendees. Tourism Calgary

And here's a little football history: Montreal and Edmonton have faced each other in the Grey Cup 11 times before, with Edmonton winning eight of those matchups. the Canadian Football League

So whether you're tuning in for the touchdowns, Riley Green, or just an excuse to eat nachos on the couch, there's something for everyone!

And let's be Canadian about it. We don't need to understand every football rule to enjoy a good halftime show and a plate of wings! 🇨🇦🏈