Jonas Brothers Electrify Grey Cup Halftime Show

Sunday night, at B.C. Place, turned into a pop music paradise as the Jonas Brothers brought their star power to the Grey Cup halftime show.

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas lit up the field with an electrifying 12-minute set that had the stadium roaring with excitement.

The spectacle began with a flourish: cheerleaders and a full marching band revealed the iconic trio as they kicked things off with their 2020 hit What a Man Gotta Do. The energy surged as the band took to a neon-lit stage decked out with dazzling pyrotechnics and bursts of flames. Throughout their set, they kept fans on their toes, delivering dynamic, shortened renditions of eight of their popular songs.

The Jonas Brothers take centre field as the 111th Grey Cup halftime show! #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/g8736HoAap — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 18, 2024

Although dancers and backup musicians brought the Grey Cup spirit in black and orange jerseys, the Jonas Brothers themselves opted for their signature style, foregoing CFL-themed attire. This didn’t dampen the crowd’s enthusiasm, as the stadium pulsed with excitement for each song.

The grand finale came with their chart-topping 2019 hit Sucker, accompanied by cheerleaders from across the CFL who showcased a choreographed routine in front of the blazing stage. With every beat and every cheer, the Jonas Brothers proved why they remain pop royalty more than a decade after their Disney Channel debut in 2005.

From start to finish, the show was a dazzling combination of nostalgia and modern pop energy—a halftime performance worthy of Canada’s biggest football night.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough, Prince Harry made a surprise appearance!