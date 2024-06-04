JONAS BROTHERS WILL HEADLINE THE GREY CUP!

Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show; Grey Cup public sale begins June 4

“After bringing The Tour to Vancouver last November, we were so excited for the opportunity to return and perform at the Grey Cup this November,” said the Jonas Brothers.



Nick, Joe and Kevin will return to Canada for what will no doubt be an incredible halftime show for the CFL championships!



The 111th Grey Cup will be played at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.



ABOUT THE JONAS BROTHER’S FROM UNIVERSAL MUSIC

The Jo-Bros has sold over 20 million albums around the world with multiple chart-topping smashes, 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, three consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and two GRAMMY nominations across their illustrious career. The Tour circled the globe with sold-out stadium and arena dates throughout the past year.

Tickets are on sale today for The Grey Cup!