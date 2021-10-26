The Jonas Brothers Will Get Roasted In New Netflix Special

The Jonas Brothers are going to be roasted in a Netflix special hosted by Kenan Thompson next month!

It starts streaming on November 23rd and is a first for Netflix and the famous brothers!

The special is described as “a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget.”

The special will feature guest appearances by Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more.