Listen Live

The Jonas Brothers Will Get Roasted In New Netflix Special

Netflix is taking a page from Comedy Central and is going to start roasting celebrities…

By Dirt/Divas

The Jonas Brothers are going to be roasted in a Netflix special hosted by Kenan Thompson next month!

 

It starts streaming on November 23rd and is a first for Netflix and the famous brothers!

 

The special is described as “a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget.”

 

The special will feature guest appearances by Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more.

Related posts

Investigators Remain On The Set Of Baldwin Movie After Fatal Shooting

Politicians Want To Honour Prince!

TV Show ‘The Rookie’ Has Banned ‘LIVE’ Guns From Set After Alec Baldwin Shooting Tragedy!