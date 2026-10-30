HALLOWEEN MORNING WILL BE THE DARKEST MORNING OF THE YEAR 🌅🎃

If getting out of bed has felt increasingly illegal lately, there's a reason.

Halloween morning will be Barrie's darkest morning of the year, with the sun not rising until 7:53 a.m.

Compare that to October 1, when sunrise was around 7:16 a.m. So over the course of October, our mornings have basically gone from: “Good morning!”

to...“Who scheduled my commute for the middle of the night?”

RELATED: Half Daylight Saving Time? Someone Wants to Move the Clocks… 30 Minutes

But there's good news coming Sunday when Daylight Saving Time ends and the clocks fall back one hour.

On November 1, sunrise jumps back to around 6:56 a.m. The trade-off? The sun will set at approximately 5:08 p.m.

So congratulations!

You get daylight in the morning... but apparently we're cancelling afternoons.

Without the clock change, sunrise would eventually creep toward 8:50 a.m. in December, so moving the clocks does give early risers more morning light.

Of course, it also means we're entering that magical Canadian season when you drive to work in the dark, work all day, then drive home in the dark.

Basically...We're houseplants now. Take your vitamin D.