Half Daylight Saving Time? Someone Wants to Move the Clocks… 30 Minutes

On Sunday, we once again perform the annual ritual known as Daylight Saving Time.

That magical moment when we spring forward an hour, lose sleep, and spend the next three days wondering why we feel like a confused raccoon digging through a Tim Hortons drive-thru.

For years, people have been arguing that we should just pick a time and stick with it. No more clock changes. No more forgetting how to set the microwave.

In fact, British Columbia announced it is staying on permanent Daylight Saving Time. Meaning they’ll spring forward and just leave it there.

Simple. Clean. Logical.

But now a new idea has entered the chat… and it’s a little weird.

The “Half Daylight Saving Time” Idea

A congressman in Florida has introduced a bill suggesting something called Half Daylight Saving Time.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Instead of moving the clocks forward one hour every spring, the proposal suggests we permanently move them ahead by 30 minutes.

That way, according to the plan, we would get some extra evening daylight, but winter mornings wouldn’t be quite as dark.

It’s basically the time-zone equivalent of saying, “Let’s just meet in the middle.”

The bill is called the Daylight Act of 2026, introduced by Republican Congressman Greg Steube.

The Problem? We’d Be Weirdly Off From Everyone Else

While the idea sounds creative, it comes with one slightly awkward issue.

If we shifted the clocks by 30 minutes, we’d suddenly be out of sync with most of the planet.

Instead of lining up neatly with other time zones, we’d be floating around in our own little half-hour bubble.

It’s not completely unheard of. A few places in the world already do this. For example, Afghanistan operates on a half-hour offset compared to surrounding time zones.

But globally, it’s pretty rare.

Which means scheduling things like flights, meetings, and international calls could get a little messy.

Imagine trying to explain that to someone on Zoom.

“Sorry, I’m late, our country decided to do a half-hour vibe with time.”

Don’t Panic — It Probably Won’t Happen

Experts say the half-hour concept is interesting, but realistically, it’s not likely to take off.

Most researchers who study sleep and time changes say the real solution is much simpler. Just pick one system and stick with it, either permanent Standard Time or permanent Daylight Saving Time.

Because at the end of the day, the biggest issue isn’t which time we choose. It’s the constant switching back and forth that messes with our bodies.

So for now, we’ll keep doing the same thing we always do: lose an hour of sleep in March and pretend we’re fine.

And then spend Monday morning staring at the coffee maker like it personally betrayed us.