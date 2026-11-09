Heated Rivalry Fans Are Getting More Hockey, More Romance… And Apparently, a Christmas Special! 🏒🔥

If you're obsessed with Heated Rivalry, there's some exciting news! Seasons 2 AND 3 are reportedly being filmed back-to-back!

The steamy hockey romance started filming its second season in Toronto back in August, with Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie returning as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.

But here's where things get interesting…

There's also talk of a Heated Rivalry CHRISTMAS SPECIAL, featuring fan favourites Scott Hunter and Kip Grady!

RELATED: Heated Rivalry Star Connor Storrie Could Be Joining The Marvel Universe?

And apparently, it could hit theatres in December 2027!

Now, Shane and Ilya reportedly won't be part of the Christmas special, but other familiar faces could make appearances.

Keep in mind, the back-to-back filming and Christmas special are still reports, not officially confirmed plans.

But seriously, a Heated Rivalry Christmas special?! Forget The Hallmark Christmas Movie Collection. We're going from A Christmas Prince to A Christmas SINNER!

And apparently, the only thing getting more action than Santa this Christmas is a bunch of hockey players!

Who knew hockey fans would go from yelling "SHOOT THE PUCK!" to "JUST KISS HIM ALREADY!"