Forget climbing the corporate ladder. Some people would prefer to find the escalator.

A question recently went viral on Reddit after someone asked:

“What is the highest-paying job that requires the least amount of skill or effort?”

And naturally, the internet had suggestions. The question comes at a time when younger workers are dealing with a tough job market, rising living costs and growing competition for entry-level positions.

So, what jobs supposedly offer the best pay-to-effort ratio?

RELATED: Jobs Millennials Are Weirdly Sad Don’t Exist Anymore 😅

Here are some Canadian contenders:



Air traffic controller: This is probably the eye-popper. You don’t need previous aviation experience , although you do have to pass a highly competitive selection and training process. NAV CANADA says licensed area controllers earn $143,513 to $207,450 in 2026 , plus possible premiums. NAV CANADA So, not exactly “easy,” unless directing several airplanes through the sky sounds relaxing to you. 😬



This is probably the eye-popper. You , although you do have to pass a highly competitive selection and training process. NAV CANADA says licensed area controllers earn , plus possible premiums. NAV CANADA So, not exactly “easy,” unless directing several airplanes through the sky sounds relaxing to you. 😬 Elevator mechanic: Canada-wide median wage is about $45/hour , with the high end around $68/hour . Job Bank You need apprenticeship/trade training, but not a university degree. Apparently elevators aren't the only thing going up.



Canada-wide median wage is about , with the high end around . Job Bank You need apprenticeship/trade training, but not a university degree. Apparently elevators aren't the only thing going up. Crane operator: Median Canadian wage is about $42.77/hour , with the high end around $52.19/hour . In Ontario, the median is about $40.48/hour . Job Bank Again, certification and training required, but no four-year degree.



Median Canadian wage is about , with the high end around . In Ontario, the median is about . Job Bank Again, certification and training required, but no four-year degree. Heavy equipment operator: Median pay is roughly $32.50/hour nationally , climbing to about $45/hour at the higher end. Job Bank Basically, childhood Tonka Truck dreams with benefits.



Median pay is roughly , climbing to about at the higher end. Job Bank Basically, childhood Tonka Truck dreams with benefits. Security guard: Much easier to enter than the trades above, but the pay reflects that. Median Canadian wage is about $21/hour , although the higher end reaches roughly $31.45/hour . Job Bank Some quiet overnight positions can involve long stretches of simply monitoring a site.



Much easier to enter than the trades above, but the pay reflects that. Median Canadian wage is about , although the higher end reaches roughly . Job Bank Some quiet overnight positions can involve long stretches of simply monitoring a site. Parking lot attendant: Probably closer to the literal definition of “least skill/effort,” but it isn't a secret road to riches. Median Canadian pay is only $17.50/hour, with Ontario at about $18/hour. Job Bank



🏆 So what's the answer?



For highest pay with no university degree, air traffic controller is an extraordinary option, but calling it “low effort” would be wildly unfair. You're being paid extremely well because mistakes have slightly bigger consequences than forgetting someone's side of ranch.



For best pay-to-education ratio, I'd look at elevator mechanic, crane operator and heavy-equipment operator.

What pays the most for doing the least?” I'd nominate:

Parking lot owner.

Not parking lot attendant.

Owner.

Everybody else goes to work while your rectangle of asphalt quietly makes money. 😂