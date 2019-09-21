HOPE THROUGH CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS HOMECOMING COMMUNITY PARTY

In 2018, Redwood launched its first Hope through Concert Series, with the Homecoming Concert & Community Party. This

year, with the support of Heritage Estate Winery and Cidery, we’re doing it again! This time in partnership with the

Troubadour Festival! Taking the stage this year, Jess Bowman, Ryle Camryn, Dani Strong, Andrew Hyatt, and The Cowboy

Junkies! Doors will open at 1:00pm.

Proceeds of the event will go to support the capital campaign to build a 12-units fully furnished 2-bedroom Family Short

Term Supportive Transitional Housing.

At Redwood, we believe the opposite of homelessness is not just housing, it’s community. HomeComing is one way we can

bring community together and showcase the power we have collectively to make a difference.

Bring a lawn chair and come enjoy the music! Food and beverages available onsite!

$59.50+HST available at

• Heritage Estate Winery 421 Penetanguishene Rd

• Homestead Artisan Bakery + Cafe- 80 Dunlop St E

• Redline Brewery 431 Bayview Dr Unit 8 & 9

• Online through: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/troubadour-festival-2019-tickets-63791816039

To purchase tickets, click HERE.