HOTELS.COM’S MOST UNUSUAL ROOM SERVICE REQUESTS INCLUDE DIET WATER AND MELTED ICE CREAM

Are you someone who loves ordering room service while staying at a hotel? Not for the price obviously. Or the quality. Just for the sheer convenience of it.

Hotels.com released its first-ever “Room Service Report,” and it includes a list of the 10 most UNUSUAL room service requests. They are:

1. Diet water

2. Melted ice cream

3. Blowfish

4. Boiled bottled water. (There’s not trusting the water in an area, and really not trusting the water.)

5. A cooked fish that the guest brought with them.

6. Cockle popcorn. (Maybe blame TikTok for this.)

7. No-egg-white omelet

8. Rice bowl for a dog

9. Bison

10. Eggless eggs in hell. (“Eggs in hell” is shakshuka.)