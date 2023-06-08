HOTELS.COM’S MOST UNUSUAL ROOM SERVICE REQUESTS INCLUDE DIET WATER AND MELTED ICE CREAM
People are weird!
Are you someone who loves ordering room service while staying at a hotel? Not for the price obviously. Or the quality. Just for the sheer convenience of it.
Hotels.com released its first-ever “Room Service Report,” and it includes a list of the 10 most UNUSUAL room service requests. They are:
1. Diet water
2. Melted ice cream
3. Blowfish
4. Boiled bottled water. (There’s not trusting the water in an area, and really not trusting the water.)
5. A cooked fish that the guest brought with them.
6. Cockle popcorn. (Maybe blame TikTok for this.)
7. No-egg-white omelet
8. Rice bowl for a dog
9. Bison
10. Eggless eggs in hell. (“Eggs in hell” is shakshuka.)