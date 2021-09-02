IS THE LEFT LANE FOR PASSING OR DRIVING FAST?
Here’s a classic question we’ll never agree on
When you’re on the highway, what should the left lane be used for? Is it for people who want to drive fast, or is it just for passing people?
A new poll asked 27,000 people, and the most popular answer was BOTH.
40% say it’s for passing OR driving fast, 36% say it should only be used for passing, and 13% say it’s mainly for people who want to drive faster than the flow of traffic.
2% chose none of the above. So I guess those are the people who like to plant themselves in the fast lane and drive UNDER the speed limit. (The other 9% didn’t have an opinion.)