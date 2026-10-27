Jay-Z Will Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation have announced that Jay-Z will headline the Super Bowl halftime show on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

And considering Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation, has worked with the NFL on its entertainment programming since 2019, including the halftime show, you could say this promotion came from within.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says there was one thing he wanted when the league first partnered with Roc Nation: for Jay-Z himself to eventually perform.

According to Goodell, the request was essentially that Jay-Z take the stage whenever the moment felt right.

Apparently, seven years later, the moment has arrived.

Jay-Z Initially Had No Interest in Performing

The announcement is particularly interesting because Jay-Z made it pretty clear when the Roc Nation partnership began that performing at the Super Bowl wasn't his motivation.

At the time, he told Goodell that if the partnership was simply about getting him to perform at halftime, they could end the conversation.

Now he'll finally take the stage himself.

The performance will also bring Jay-Z back to SoFi Stadium, where he previously celebrated the 30th anniversary of his 1996 debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

He Has Plenty of Songs to Choose From

Jay-Z has one of the biggest catalogues in hip-hop, including albums such as The Blueprint and The Black Album. His hits include “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem),” “99 Problems” and “Empire State of Mind” with Alicia Keys.

That last one immediately raises the obvious question: Will Alicia Keys be one of his Super Bowl guests?

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And considering his wife happens to be Beyoncé, who has already performed at two Super Bowls, the potential guest list could get very interesting.

Jay-Z has won 25 Grammy Awards and earned 89 nominations over his career. He became the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017 and joined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

His Reasonable Doubt album was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame last year.

Now, after years of working behind the scenes on one of the biggest performances in music, Jay-Z is finally taking centre stage.