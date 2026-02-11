The Super Bowl pulled in massive numbers again this year, just not quite “history-book” massive.

Sunday night’s game averaged 124.9 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL+, according to Nielsen.

That’s still the kind of audience most TV shows would sell a limb for, but it didn’t top last year’s record-setting 127.7 million who tuned in for Philadelphia vs. Kansas City.

For NBC, though, it’s still a win. Super Bowl 60 officially became the most-watched program in the network’s history, which feels like a fitting birthday gift as NBC celebrates its 100th year. Not bad for a century-old broadcaster competing in the TikTok era.

RELATED: Top 5 Favourite Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ranked

The halftime show also drew huge attention, with Bad Bunny pulling an average of 128.2 million viewers during his 15-minute set. Again, enormous… just shy of record territory. That performance lands as the fourth most-watched halftime show ever.

The current podium still belongs to Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 performance at 133.5 million, followed closely by Michael Jackson’s iconic 1993 show at 133.4 million, and Usher’s 2024 set at 129.3 million.

So no new records were shattered, but let’s be real. When over 120 million people are watching anything at the same time, that’s less “missed record” and more “television juggernaut casually flexing.”

In a world where attention spans are measured in seconds, the Super Bowl remains one of the few events that can still get half a continent to sit down, grab snacks, and actually watch the same thing together.