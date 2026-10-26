Nobody puts Johnny Castle in a digitally recreated corner.

The upcoming Dirty Dancing sequel will reportedly find a way to honour late star Patrick Swayze, but filmmakers are said to have ruled out using artificial intelligence to recreate him.

Swayze, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2009 at the age of 57, became a Hollywood icon playing dance instructor Johnny Castle opposite Jennifer Grey in the beloved 1987 movie.

Grey, now 66, is returning as Frances “Baby” Houseman for the long-awaited sequel, which will reportedly take place in the 1990s and introduce a new generation of characters.

But considering how important Johnny was to the original movie, there's been plenty of speculation about whether Swayze's character would somehow be included.

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According to reports, flashbacks using existing footage of Swayze are being considered as a way of acknowledging Johnny without digitally recreating the late actor.

A source familiar with the production says Swayze remains such an important part of what made the original movie special that flashbacks would allow filmmakers to include his presence while still respecting his legacy.

The original Dirty Dancing followed Baby and Johnny's summer romance at Kellerman's resort and became a pop-culture phenomenon.

Nearly four decades later, people are still watching the movie, quoting it, and attempting that famous lift despite having absolutely no business attempting that famous lift.

Details about the sequel are still being revealed, but bringing Grey back while finding a respectful way to remember Swayze could provide an emotional connection between the original film and its next chapter.

Because you really can't make another Dirty Dancing without acknowledging Johnny Castle.

He carried a watermelon AND an entire movie.