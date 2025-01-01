Baby’s Got a New Home: ‘Dirty Dancing’ and More Enter the National Film Registry

Nobody puts Baby in a corner—except for the National Film Registry, where she’ll now sit alongside some of the most iconic films in cinematic history!

The Library of Congress just announced its annual list of 25 movies selected for preservation, and this year’s class is a nostalgic trip spanning over a century of filmmaking. Among the 2024 inductees are ‘Dirty Dancing,’ the 1987 classic that brought us Patrick Swayze’s swoon-worthy moves and that iconic lift, and ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ the 1984 blockbuster that cemented Eddie Murphy’s status as a global superstar.

Why These Films Matter

Since 1988, the Librarian of Congress has selected films deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” to preserve for future generations. With this year’s additions, the registry now includes 900 films, and the lineup showcases everything from early silent films to modern classics.

‘Dirty Dancing,’ beyond being the ultimate summer romance flick, tackled weighty topics like classism, abortion, and antisemitism—all while giving us the dance finale to "(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life." As for ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ it set the standard for action comedies, making Eddie Murphy a household name and shaping blockbuster trends throughout the ‘80s.

But it’s not just about big-name hits! This year’s list includes everything from the groundbreaking queer indie ‘My Own Private Idaho’ to the stoner comedy classic ‘Up in Smoke’ and even family favourite ‘Spy Kids.’

Full 2024 National Film Registry Inductees

Here’s the complete list of this year’s picks:

Annabelle Serpentine Dance (1895)

KoKo’s Earth Control (1928)

Angels with Dirty Faces (1938)

Pride of the Yankees (1942)

Invaders from Mars (1953)

The Miracle Worker (1962)

The Chelsea Girls (1966)

Ganja and Hess (1973)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Uptown Saturday Night (1974)

Zora Lathan Student Films (1975-76)

Up in Smoke (1978)

Will (1981)

Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan (1982)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt (1989)

Powwow Highway (1989)

My Own Private Idaho (1991)

American Me (1992)

Mi Familia (1995)

Compensation (1999)

Spy Kids (2001)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

The Social Network (2010)

Catch the Registry Highlights on TV

For film buffs looking to dive into this year’s selections, Turner Classic Movies is hosting a special TV event featuring screenings of some of the 2024 inductees.

Whether it's Baby's rebellious dance moves or Axel Foley's unforgettable laugh, these movies are a reminder of how film shapes culture and keeps us coming back for more.