Here’s How To Have The Time of Your Life At The Hotel From ‘Dirty Dancing’

The lodge that served as the backdrop for the classic film “Dirty Dancing” is paying tribute to the movie in a special way.

Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia’s the Blue Ridge Mountains was known as Kellerman’s Mountain House in the flick that premiered 35 years ago and starred Patrick Swayze as Johnny Castle and Jennifer Grey as Frances “Baby” Houseman.

The lodge is hosting “Dirty Dancing Weekends,” which features a slew of activities inspired by the 1987 film including dance lessons (learn the famous lift!), guided tour of film locations (like Baby’s cabin), and screenings of the movie.

THIS COULD BE YOU!

Unfortunately, all the 2022 dates are sold out already, but there are a handful of open dates in 2023 just waiting for you to click “book now.”

Fans can, however, take advantage of the “Kellerman’s Film Package.” Anyone that books a stay in 2022 will get a welcome cocktail in a souvenir Kellerman’s glass, a screening of the film, a film scene scavenger hunt, a $200 dining credit, and a gift bag with a Kellermna’s beach towel.

As the hotel celebrates its Hollywood history, it’s also being used as the setting for a new dance show on FOX TV titled “The Real Dirty Dancing.”