Jon Stewart Isn't Going Anywhere. Contract Extended!

The longtime comedian and political satirist has signed a new deal to remain with The Daily Show through December 2028, meaning he'll be behind the desk through the next U.S. presidential election.

Stewart's previous contract was set to expire this December, which had raised questions about whether he'd stick around.

Now we have the answer: He's staying for another two years.

Stewart returned to The Daily Show in 2024 after nearly a decade away and currently hosts the show once a week on Monday nights. And apparently that's the dream schedule.

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One day a week, complain about politics, collect a paycheque and go home.

Honestly, Jon has cracked the code.

He'll also continue serving as an executive producer, while the show's other correspondents rotate through the host's chair Tuesday through Thursday.

The extension means Stewart will continue covering and criticizing the Trump administration through the remainder of President Donald Trump's current term and into the 2028 election.

So regardless of what happens in American politics over the next couple of years, one thing is guaranteed:

Jon Stewart is going to have material. Lots and lots and LOTS of material.