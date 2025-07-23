Colbert Gets Cancelled, Comedians Rally — and Jon Stewart Comes in Swinging

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is officially getting the axe — and the comedy world is not laughing.

CBS announced that Colbert’s show will end in May 2026, calling it a “purely financial decision.” But if that sounds like corporate speak for “this smells fishy,” you’re not alone. Jon Stewart certainly didn’t buy it — and neither did most of Colbert’s fellow comedy legends.

On Monday’s Late Show, Colbert responded the only way a late-night host knows how: with a star-studded sketch, a cartoon Trump, and a Coldplay parody (because… obviously). The bit featured Trump animatedly hugging the Paramount logo — a spoof of that viral moment where a tech bro got a little too friendly with his HR director at a Coldplay concert. Honestly, art.

Spotted in the audience? Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, beer in hand like it was open mic night at their favourite dive bar. John Oliver and Jon Stewart were there too, sitting together like proud, angry dads at a school play — if the school play involved dismantling corporate nonsense with biting sarcasm.

Paramount Global (CBS’s parent company) claims the cancellation is about dollars and cents — but critics, including U.S. lawmakers, think it’s oddly convenient timing. The company is in the middle of an $8 billion merger that needs government approval, and Colbert has been very vocal about his distaste for all things Trump and, lately, Paramount. He even called a settlement between Trump and CBS a bribe. Subtle, he is not.

Meanwhile, Trump took a victory lap on Truth Social, saying, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired.”

(Fun fact: He wasn’t fired — he’s finishing the season and CBS just isn’t renewing. But sure, Donny, pop that metaphorical champagne.)

For now, Colbert’s still on the air, Stewart’s breathing fire, and the rest of late-night is pulling up lawn chairs to watch the drama unfold.

And honestly? We’re tuning in too.