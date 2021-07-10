Listen Live

July 10th and 11th, 2021

#20 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

#19 Just As Much – Delaney Jane- ft. Virginia To Vegas 

#18 Lights – Elijah Woods

#17 Good Time – Max Parker

#16 Hold On – Justin Bieber 

#15 Butter – BTS 

#14 Follow You – Imagine Dragons

#13 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. SZA

#12 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers 

KOOL Cameo: Rehab – Amy Winehouse 

#11 We’re Good – Dua Lipa 

#10 Red Button – AJA

#9 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus

#8 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha

#7 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

#6 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak) 

#5 All I Know So Far – P!NK 

#4 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd

#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5

Blast from the Past: Oops… I Did It Again – Britney Spears 

#2 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa

