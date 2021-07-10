July 10th and 11th, 2021
#20 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo #19 Just As Much – Delaney Jane- ft. […]
#20 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
#19 Just As Much – Delaney Jane- ft. Virginia To Vegas
#18 Lights – Elijah Woods
#17 Good Time – Max Parker
#16 Hold On – Justin Bieber
#15 Butter – BTS
#14 Follow You – Imagine Dragons
#13 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. SZA
#12 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
KOOL Cameo: Rehab – Amy Winehouse
#11 We’re Good – Dua Lipa
#10 Red Button – AJA
#9 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus
#8 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha
#7 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#6 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak)
#5 All I Know So Far – P!NK
#4 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
Blast from the Past: Oops… I Did It Again – Britney Spears
#2 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa