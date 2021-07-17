July 17th and 18th, 2021

#20 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas

#19 Lights – Elijah Woods

#18 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

#17 Good Time – Max Parker

#16 Hold On – Justin Bieber

#15 Butter – BTS

#14 We’re Good – Dua Lipa

#13 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. Sza

#12 Follow You – Imagine Dragons

KOOL Cameo: Everybody – Backstreet Boys

#11 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers

#10 Red Button – AJA

#9 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus

#8 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha

#7 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

#6 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

#5 All I Know So Far – Pink

#4 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd

#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon

Blast From The Past: Wannabe – Spice Girls

#2 Levitating – Dua Lipa

#1 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon