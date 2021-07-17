July 17th and 18th, 2021
After 20 weeks, a New #1!
#20 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas
#19 Lights – Elijah Woods
#18 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
#17 Good Time – Max Parker
#16 Hold On – Justin Bieber
#15 Butter – BTS
#14 We’re Good – Dua Lipa
#13 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. Sza
#12 Follow You – Imagine Dragons
KOOL Cameo: Everybody – Backstreet Boys
#11 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
#10 Red Button – AJA
#9 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus
#8 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha
#7 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
#6 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#5 All I Know So Far – Pink
#4 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon
Blast From The Past: Wannabe – Spice Girls
#2 Levitating – Dua Lipa
#1 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon