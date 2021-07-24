July 24th and 25th, 2021
Featuring Biz Markie
#20 Way Less Sad – AJR
#19 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas
#18 We’re Good – Dua Lipa
#17 Good Time – Max Parker
#16 Hold On – Justin Bieber
#15 Follow You – Imagine Dragons
#14 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
#13 Butter – BTS
#12 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. SZA
KOOL Cameo: Just A Friend – Biz Markie
#11 Red Button – AJA
#10 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
#9 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus
#8 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha
#7 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
#6 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#5 All I Know So Far – Pink
#4 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#3 Levitating – Dua Lipa
Future Hit: Love Again – Dua Lipa
#2 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
#1 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon