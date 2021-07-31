Listen Live

July 31st and August 1st, 2021

Featuring Jay-Z and Alicia Keys

By Top 20

#20 Way Less Sad  –  AJR

#19 Love Again  –  Dua Lipa

#18 Just As Much  –  Delaney Jane Ft. Virginia To Vegas

#17 Follow You  –  Imagine Dragons

#16 Hold On  –  Justin Bieber

#15 Good Time  –  Max Parker

#14 Butter  –  BTS

#13 Kiss Me More  –  Doja Cat ft. SZA

#12 Good 4 U  –  Olivia Rodrigo

KOOL Cameo: Can’t Feel My Face  –  Weeknd

#11 Red Button  –  AJA

#10 Leave Before You Love Me  –  Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers

#9 I’m Not Pretty  –  Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha

#8 Leave The Door Open  –  Silk Sonic

#7 Without You  –  The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus

#6 All I Know So Far  –  P!NK

#5 Levitating  –  Dua Lipa

#4 Save Your Tears  –  The Weeknd

#3 Beautiful Mistakes  –  Maroon 5

Blast from the Past: Empire State Of Mind  –  Jay-Z ft. Alicia Keys

#2 Bad Habits  –  Ed Sheeran

#1 Peaches  –  Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

