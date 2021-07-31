July 31st and August 1st, 2021
Featuring Jay-Z and Alicia Keys
#20 Way Less Sad – AJR
#19 Love Again – Dua Lipa
#18 Just As Much – Delaney Jane Ft. Virginia To Vegas
#17 Follow You – Imagine Dragons
#16 Hold On – Justin Bieber
#15 Good Time – Max Parker
#14 Butter – BTS
#13 Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft. SZA
#12 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
KOOL Cameo: Can’t Feel My Face – Weeknd
#11 Red Button – AJA
#10 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
#9 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha
#8 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
#7 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus
#6 All I Know So Far – P!NK
#5 Levitating – Dua Lipa
#4 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
Blast from the Past: Empire State Of Mind – Jay-Z ft. Alicia Keys
#2 Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran
#1 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon