July 3rd and 4th, 2021

Featuring new music from Ed Sheeran

By Top 20

#20 Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

#19 All Time – Takis ft. Jamie Fine and Brandyn Burnette 

#18 Drunk – Elle King ft. Miranda Lambert

#17 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas 

#16 Good Time – Max Parker

#15 Way Less Sad – AJR

#14 Butter – BTS

#13 Hold On – Justin Bieber

#12 Follow You – Imagine Dragons

Kool Cameo: Royals – Lorde

#11 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers 

#10 Red Button – AJA

#9 We’re Good – Dua Lipa 

#8 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

#7 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus

#6 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha 

#5 All I Know So Far – Pink 

#4 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd

#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 

Future Hit: Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

#2 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon 

#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa

