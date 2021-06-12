June 12th and 13th, 2021
Featuring Butter by BTS!
#20 Lifestyle – Jason Derulo ft Adam Levine
#19 Take Me Home – Shawn Hook
#18 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas
#17 Lights – Elijah Woods
#16 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink
#15 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max
#14 Follow You – Imagine Dragons
#13 Hold On – Justin Bieber
#12 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
KOOL Cameo: Bye, Bye, Bye – ‘NSync
#11 Willow – Taylor Swift
#10 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus
#9 Red Button – AJA
#8 We’re Good – Dua Lipa
#7 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
#6 All I Know So Far – Pink
#5 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha
#4 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
Future Hit: Butter – BTS
#2 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa