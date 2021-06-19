Listen Live

June 19th and 20th, 2021

Butter hits the countdown!

#20 All Time – Takis ft. Jamie Fine and Brandyn Burnette 

#19 Butter – BTS

#18 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max 

#17 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas

#16 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink

#15 Lights – Elijah Woods 

#14 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers 

#13 Hold On – Justin Bieber 

#12 Follow You – Imagine Dragons

KOOL Cameo: New Orleans Is Sinking – Tragically Hip 

#11 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

#10 Red Button – AJA

#9 We’re Good – Dua Lipa 

#8 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

#7 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus 

#6 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha 

#5 All I Know So Far – Pink 

#4 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd 

#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 

Future Hit: Good Time – Max Parker 

#2 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon 

#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa

