June 19th and 20th, 2021
Butter hits the countdown!
#20 All Time – Takis ft. Jamie Fine and Brandyn Burnette
#19 Butter – BTS
#18 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max
#17 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas
#16 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink
#15 Lights – Elijah Woods
#14 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
#13 Hold On – Justin Bieber
#12 Follow You – Imagine Dragons
KOOL Cameo: New Orleans Is Sinking – Tragically Hip
#11 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
#10 Red Button – AJA
#9 We’re Good – Dua Lipa
#8 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
#7 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus
#6 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha
#5 All I Know So Far – Pink
#4 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
Future Hit: Good Time – Max Parker
#2 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa